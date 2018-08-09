Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPX. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

NYSE:TPX opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 120.57%. The firm had revenue of $669.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

