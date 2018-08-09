Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (TEI) Major Shareholder Sells $667,284.10 in Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TEI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 63,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $667,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc. Common Stock alerts:

On Monday, August 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 50,160 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $531,696.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,015 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $551,359.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,332 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $757,316.04.

On Monday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 60,070 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $628,932.90.

On Thursday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,519 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $791,439.12.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,427 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $589,662.15.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 122,371 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $1,276,329.53.

On Friday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 45,759 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $477,723.96.

On Monday, July 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 37,256 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $381,128.88.

On Thursday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 48,479 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $500,303.28.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock traded down $0.02, hitting $10.51, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,150. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 230,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,016 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.