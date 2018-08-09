Telstra (TLSYY) and Zayo Group (ZAYO) Financial Contrast

Telstra (OTCMKTS: TLSYY) and Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Telstra and Zayo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telstra N/A N/A N/A Zayo Group 3.15% 9.31% 1.55%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Telstra and Zayo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telstra 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zayo Group 0 2 13 0 2.87

Zayo Group has a consensus target price of $42.56, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Zayo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zayo Group is more favorable than Telstra.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telstra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Zayo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Zayo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Zayo Group does not pay a dividend. Telstra pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Telstra has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zayo Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telstra and Zayo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telstra $19.61 billion 1.26 $2.93 billion $1.23 8.46 Zayo Group $2.20 billion 4.22 $85.70 million $0.40 93.43

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than Zayo Group. Telstra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zayo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zayo Group beats Telstra on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. The company conducts its operations through Telstra Retail, Global Enterprise and Services, Telstra Wholesale, and Telstra Operations segments. It offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and pay television/Internet protocol television, and digital content; online self-service capabilities, such as browsing, buying, billing, and service requests; and sales and contract management services. The company also operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network; and develops industry vertical solutions. In addition, it provides product management services for advanced technology solutions and services comprising data and Internet protocol networks; and network application and service products, such as managed network, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, and integrated services. Further, the company offers a range of telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and Internet service providers through its networks and associated support systems. Additionally, it provides Telstra Smart Home, which together with the Telstra Smart Home App combines and connects a range of home devices, including lights, motion sensors, cameras, and smart plugs; and Telstra Health software that enables healthcare providers to better connect with their patients and each other to enhance the quality, safety, and efficiency of the health, aged and community care, and disability sectors. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

