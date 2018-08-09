Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Insider Thomas E. Powell Sells 5,200 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $1,289,756.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $232.62 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.13 and a 12 month high of $288.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 23,599.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,259,811,000 after purchasing an additional 231,477 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,706,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 579,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,310,000 after purchasing an additional 179,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1,245.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,019,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.