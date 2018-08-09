Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 364,550 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,378,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 364,550 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apple were worth $398,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 220.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 553.8% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 940.8% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $207.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,027.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $209.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total value of $903,916.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,059.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $910,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,857 shares of company stock worth $19,222,507 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.46.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

