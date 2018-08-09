TD Securities Trims Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) Target Price to C$8.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$8.25 to C$7.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Slate Office REIT traded up C$0.04, hitting C$7.91, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,817. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.48 and a twelve month high of C$8.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT, formerly FAM Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in Canada with an emphasis on office properties. The Trust has a portfolio that spans approximately four million square feet (sq.ft.) of gross leasable area (GLA) and consists of over 30 properties located across Canada.

