TD Securities Lowers TELUS (T) Price Target to C$54.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on TELUS from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TELUS from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.45.

Shares of TELUS opened at C$47.44 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$43.30 and a twelve month high of C$48.94.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.35 billion.

TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

