TD Securities Lowers Premier Gold Mines (PG) Price Target to C$3.00

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.15.

Get Premier Gold Mines alerts:

PG traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$2.19. The company had a trading volume of 371,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,369. Premier Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$2.19 and a 1 year high of C$4.13.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.52 million during the quarter. Premier Gold Mines had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

In other Premier Gold Mines news, Director John Seaman sold 47,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$130,150.00. Also, insider Steven John Filipovic sold 35,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $44,063 and sold 100,000 shares valued at $275,100.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.