TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,360 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $16,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 137,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of United Continental by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of United Continental by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $1,728,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,689.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stephens set a $78.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Continental from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

United Continental opened at $82.79 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.16. United Continental had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

