TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Valero Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,493 shares of company stock valued at $10,602,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Howard Weil downgraded Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.99 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Valero Energy opened at $115.90 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

