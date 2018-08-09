TD Asset Management Inc. Has $20.28 Million Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,647 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $20,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Celgene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $2,182,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

