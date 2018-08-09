TD Asset Management Inc. Has $15.27 Million Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $110.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.72. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $131.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Corp Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $68,452.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PKG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.45.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

