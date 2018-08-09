TCW Group Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1,363.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending opened at $20.17 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.