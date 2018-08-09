TCP Capital (TCPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCPC. ValuEngine lowered shares of TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of TCP Capital opened at $14.75 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $874.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. TCP Capital had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 11.94%. equities analysts forecast that TCP Capital will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCP Capital by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

