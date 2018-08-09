TCF Financial Co. (TCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of TCF Financial traded down $0.28, hitting $25.49, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,866. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $314,954.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCF shares. ValuEngine lowered TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TCF Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

