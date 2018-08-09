Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) CAO Sells $12,130.00 in Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $12,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SKT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.60%. equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $63,994,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $46,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,239,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,266,000 after purchasing an additional 688,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,488,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $5,956,000.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 490 different brand name companies.

