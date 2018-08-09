Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.00

Media stories about Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tallgrass Energy Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.2679501996104 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Tallgrass Energy Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tallgrass Energy Partners from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

NYSE TEP opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

In related news, major shareholder Tallgrass Energy Holdings, Llc acquired 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $1,141,971.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segments. The Natural Gas Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities with approximately 4,641 miles of transportation pipelines in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.