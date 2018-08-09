Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 321,012 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Tallgrass Energy Partners worth $26,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,864,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,886,000 after buying an additional 1,323,227 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 39.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,636,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,672,000 after buying an additional 1,310,055 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,304,000 after buying an additional 243,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,282,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,600,000 after buying an additional 87,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 3,198.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 974,088 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tallgrass Energy Holdings, Llc bought 25,645 shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $1,141,971.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE TEP opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Tallgrass Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Tallgrass Energy Partners Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segments. The Natural Gas Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities with approximately 4,641 miles of transportation pipelines in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

