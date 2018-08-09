Talend (TLND) PT Raised to $71.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Talend from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Talend from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talend has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.
TLND opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. Talend has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $64.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 67.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 365,575 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 129.9% during the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 675,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 381,569 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 115.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,297,000 after acquiring an additional 326,142 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Talend by 206.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 453,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,537 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 0.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.
About Talend
Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.
