Talend (TLND) PT Raised to $71.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Talend from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Talend from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talend has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TLND opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. Talend has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 261.52% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Talend will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 67.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 365,575 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 129.9% during the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 675,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 381,569 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 115.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,297,000 after acquiring an additional 326,142 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Talend by 206.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 453,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,537 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 0.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

