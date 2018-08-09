TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

Media stories about TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3462461426159 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock opened at $124.95 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $130.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $4,531,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $39,100.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,414.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,916. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

