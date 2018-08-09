TajCoin (TAJ) Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. TajCoin has a total market cap of $69,257.00 and $41.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, TajCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TajCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.03 or 0.02832777 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00702576 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022918 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00061704 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026740 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00032473 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013110 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 9,891,197 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TajCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TajCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.