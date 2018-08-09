Synovus Financial Corp Invests $148,000 in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.11.

Shares of Zebra Technologies opened at $166.62 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $167.24.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $444,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $372,111.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,014.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,258. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

