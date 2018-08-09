SYNNEX (SNX) Receives News Impact Score of 0.22

News stories about SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SYNNEX earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.7231114369319 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SYNNEX opened at $96.94 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $93.87 and a 1 year high of $141.94. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.08. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on SYNNEX from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,974.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $191,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,945.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,357 shares of company stock worth $946,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.