Synergy Price Tops $0.0513 on Major Exchanges (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Synergy has a market capitalization of $199,193.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synergy has traded flat against the dollar. One Synergy coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.06 or 0.02746679 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000581 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004082 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002514 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000084 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003025 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 3,881,502 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin . Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

