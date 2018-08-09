Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roy A. Guthrie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,351.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $74,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

