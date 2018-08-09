Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 105.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 105.30 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 83 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 101 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 99.17.

SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

