Swedbank (SWDBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Swedbank is a leading Nordic-Baltic banking group with retail customers and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia. Swedbank’s vision is to be the leading financial institution in the markets where they are present. In Sweden the group has more than 470 branches. In the Baltic countries the group has another 280 branches. Outside of the Nordic-Baltic home markets, the group is present in Copenhagen, Helsinki, Kaliningrad, Luxembourg, Moscow, New York, Oslo, Shanghai, St.Petersburg and Tokyo. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of SWDBY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.05. 18,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,576. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.88. Swedbank has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

