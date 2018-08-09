SurModics (SRDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

“SRDX beat consensus F3Q18 revenue and EPS. Management raised its FY18 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance. Revenue growth improved to 24.9% in in F2Q18. SRDX’s 2Q18 gross margin was down 210 bps Y/Y and its non-GAAP operating margin was up 100 bps Y/Y. We expect new products (.014” and .018” balloon dilation catheters and Telemark microcatheter) and deferred revenue associated with the ABT agreement milestones to drive accelerating revenue growth and additional upside to consensus estimates and we reiterate our Buy rating.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

SRDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of SurModics from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SurModics from $22.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SurModics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SurModics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of SurModics opened at $67.80 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . SurModics has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $866.41 million, a PE ratio of 132.94 and a beta of 0.61.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.51. SurModics had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. research analysts forecast that SurModics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $294,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,288,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,450 shares of company stock worth $3,864,477 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SurModics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SurModics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in SurModics by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SurModics in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in SurModics in the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

