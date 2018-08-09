Surgery Partners (SGRY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SGRY stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 598,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,415. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $750.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

