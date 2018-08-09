Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Supernus Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.4165531248075 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals opened at $48.70 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $56.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,464.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.