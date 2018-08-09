SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Hold Rating for Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

CPSI opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.04. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.62%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $91,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $172,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,772.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,870 shares of company stock valued at $374,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 131.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter worth about $139,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter worth about $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

