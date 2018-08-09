SunTrust Banks Raises Cerner (CERN) Price Target to $65.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cerner from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Cerner from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Shares of Cerner opened at $66.53 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cerner has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David Brent Shafer sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $819,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $268,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,748 shares of company stock valued at $17,002,795 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth about $116,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 880.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $191,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

