SunTrust Banks Increases Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Price Target to $135.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.85 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. opened at $124.18 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $94.15 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, COO Davide Molho sold 11,600 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 300 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $34,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,975.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,227 shares of company stock worth $3,981,859 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,427,000 after buying an additional 119,962 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,806,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 666,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,119,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 613,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after buying an additional 23,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,580,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
