SunTrust Banks Increases Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Price Target to $135.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.85 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. opened at $124.18 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $94.15 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, COO Davide Molho sold 11,600 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 300 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $34,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,975.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,227 shares of company stock worth $3,981,859 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,427,000 after buying an additional 119,962 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,806,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 666,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,119,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 613,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after buying an additional 23,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,580,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.