SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Position Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,527 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunCoke Energy opened at $11.49 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $730.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.98. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.95 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

