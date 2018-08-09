Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Given $28.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 125 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMMF shares. BidaskClub raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Summit Financial Group traded down $0.07, hitting $25.09, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,400. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $313.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $21.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

