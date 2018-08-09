Summer Infant (SUMR) Given News Impact Rating of 0.13

News coverage about Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Summer Infant earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.7028176224207 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:SUMR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 182,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -0.40.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.11 million. analysts anticipate that Summer Infant will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summer Infant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Summer Infant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $70,300. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

