Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 251,029 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,029 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of MGM Resorts International worth $45,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,246.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 204,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 853,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 80.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 615,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,039.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,336 shares in the company, valued at $443,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $179,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at $123,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,709 shares of company stock worth $329,364. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE:MGM opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $38.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

