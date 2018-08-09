Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Purchases 1,788 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America set a $72.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,068,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,765,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $154,526.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,980.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

