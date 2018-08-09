Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Invests $276,000 in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Stock

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 30.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

NYSE JBGS opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $38.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director University Yale sold 40,533 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,545,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.