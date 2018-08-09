Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Acquires 1,781 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,963,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 3,794.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,617,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,122,000 after purchasing an additional 995,075 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,312,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,087,000 after purchasing an additional 962,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,560,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $134.71 on Thursday. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

