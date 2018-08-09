SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY) versus Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Head-To-Head Survey

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (OTCMKTS: SOHVY) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Axcelis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcelis Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $30.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.91%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Axcelis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR $7.14 billion 0.56 $324.47 million $0.66 12.36 Axcelis Technologies $410.56 million 1.76 $126.95 million $1.48 15.10

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Axcelis Technologies. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcelis Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Axcelis Technologies does not pay a dividend. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies 28.57% 16.84% 12.20%

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR

The Ledger Gazette

window._wpemojiSettings = {“baseUrl”:”https:\/\/s.w.org\/images\/core\/emoji\/2.4\/72×72\/”,”ext”:”.png”,”svgUrl”:”https:\/\/s.w.org\/images\/core\/emoji\/2.4\/svg\/”,”svgExt”:”.svg”,”source”:{“concatemoji”:”https:\/\/ledgergazette.com\/wp-includes\/js\/wp-emoji-release.min.js?ver=4.9.7″}};

!function(a,b,c){function d(a,b){var c=String.fromCharCode;l.clearRect(0,0,k.width,k.height),l.fillText(c.apply(this,a),0,0);var d=k.toDataURL();l.clearRect(0,0,k.width,k.height),l.fillText(c.apply(this,b),0,0);var e=k.toDataURL();return d===e}function e(a){var b;if(!l||!l.fillText)return!1;switch(l.textBaseline=”top”,l.font=”600 32px Arial”,a){case”flag”:return!(b=d([55356,56826,55356,56819],[55356,56826,8203,55356,56819]))&&(b=d([55356,57332,56128,56423,56128,56418,56128,56421,56128,56430,56128,56423,56128,56447],[55356,57332,8203,56128,56423,8203,56128,56418,8203,56128,56421,8203,56128,56430,8203,56128,56423,8203,56128,56447]),!b);case”emoji”:return b=d([55357,56692,8205,9792,65039],[55357,56692,8203,9792,65039]),!b}return!1}function f(a){var c=b.createElement(“script”);c.src=a,c.defer=c.type=”text/javascript”,b.getElementsByTagName(“head”)[0].appendChild(c)}var g,h,i,j,k=b.createElement(“canvas”),l=k.getContext&&k.getContext(“2d”);for(j=Array(“flag”,”emoji”),c.supports={everything:!0,everythingExceptFlag:!0},i=0;i .copyrights {background-color:#FFFFFF;}

nav a#pull,.flex-direction-nav li a,#top-navigation li:hover a, #header nav#top-navigation ul ul li,#navigation .menu,#move-to-top,.mts-subscribe input[type=’submit’],input[type=’submit’],#commentform input#submit,.contactform #submit,.pagination a,.fs-pagination a,.header-search .ajax-search-results-container,#load-posts a,#fs2_load_more_button,.dark-style .post-data,#wp-calendar td a,#wp-calendar caption,#wp-calendar #prev a:before,#wp-calendar #next a:before, .tagcloud a, #tags-tab-content a {background: #081a36;}

.slider1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.featured-section-1-1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.featured-section-2-1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.dark-style.vertical-small .post-data:after {border-color: #081a36 transparent;}

#footer-post-carousel .post-data:after{border-color: transparent #081a36;}

.header-search #s,nav a.toggle-mobile-menu,#mobile-menu-wrapper,.tab_widget ul.wps_tabs li,#top-navigation .menu ul .current-menu-item > a {background: #081a36 !important;}

.pace .pace-progress,.mts-subscribe input[type=’submit’]:hover,#mobile-menu-wrapper ul li a:hover,.breadcrumb .root a,input[type=’submit’]:hover,#commentform input#submit:hover,.contactform #submit:hover,.flex-direction-nav li a:hover,#move-to-top:hover,.ajax-search-meta .results-link:hover,#navigation li:hover a,#header nav#navigation ul ul li,.header-search .fa-search.active,.widget_nav_menu .menu-item a:hover,.tagcloud a:hover, #tags-tab-content a:hover,.readMore a:hover,.thecategory a,.post-box .review-total-only,.pagination a:hover,#load-posts a:hover, #fs2_load_more_button:hover,.fs-filter-navigation a:hover,.fs-filter-navigation a.current,.slidertitle a,.active > a > .menu-caret,#wp-calendar td a:hover,#wp-calendar #today,#wp-calendar #prev:hover a:before,#wp-calendar #next:hover a:before, #searchsubmit {background: #1ba54a;}

.home .menu .home-menu-item a,.menu .current-menu-item > a,.widget_wpt .tab_title.selected a,.widget_wp_review_tab .tab_title.selected a {background: #1ba54a !important;}

#wp-calendar thead th.today {border-bottom-color: #1ba54a;}

a:hover,.title a:hover,.post-data .post-title:hover,.post-title a:hover,.post-info a:hover,.entry-content a,.textwidget a,.reply a,.comm,.fn a,.comment-reply-link, .entry-content .singleleft a:hover {color:#1ba54a;}

.post-box .review-total-only .review-result-wrapper .review-result i {color:#1ba54a !important;}

.shareit { top: 415px; left: auto; z-index: 0; margin: 0 0 0 -120px; width: 90px; position: fixed; overflow: hidden; padding: 5px; border:none; border-right: 0;}

.share-item {margin: 2px;}

.bypostauthor:after { content: “Author”; position: absolute; right: 0px; top: 0px; padding: 0px 10px; background: #444; color: #FFF; }

.post-single-content-inner { width: 100%; }

.header-inner {

width: 100%;

height: 100%;

display: table;

padding: 1% 0;

}

#header {

float: left;

margin: 0;

padding: 0 0 10px;

position: relative;

width: 100%;

z-index: initial;

}

#header p { margin-bottom: 0; }

#page {

clear: both;

display: inline-block;

float: none;

min-height: 100px;

padding-top: 5px;

width: 100%;

}

/*

.menu li, .menu li a { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #FFFFFF; }

body { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

#sidebars .widget { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

.footer-widgets { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

h1 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 30px; color: #444444; }

h2 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 25px; color: #444444; }

h3 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 20px; color: #444444; }

h4 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 18px; color: #444444; }

h5 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

h6 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 13px; color: #444444; }

.post-data .post-title { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

.hentry .entry-title { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 25px; color: #444444; }

.post-day { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 300; font-size: 80px; color: #FFFFFF; }

document.documentElement.className = document.documentElement.className.replace(/\bno-js\b/,’js’); .recentcomments a{display:inline !important;padding:0 !important;margin:0 !important;}

Menu

Business

Health

Science

Technology

About/Contact

Privacy Policy

Staff

Latest Articles

Did Homo Sapiens Develop An Ecological Niche that Outlasted Other

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Mounting archaeological and palaeoenvironmental datasets of the Middle and Late Pleistocene have recently critical reviews and now determine that the dispersal of hominins both within and beyond Africa actually demonstrate unique environmental settings and adaptations …

Continue

What is A Scutoid and How Does it Affect You?

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Scientists are always making remarkable discoveries, but it is not that often these discoveries are already a part of our everyday lives; literally. And its also not every day that geometrical shapes are such an …

Continue

NASA “Thrilled” That Exoplanet-Hunting Satellite TESS Begins Its Mission

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

On April 18 of this year, NASA launched a $337 million spacecraft—on the back of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket—from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station to search for planets outside of our solar system. …

Continue

Even Just A Little Dehydration Can Have Cognitive Consequences

Health

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Most of us find it hard to concentrate sometimes but if it seems to be happening a little too often you might want to consider drinking more water. Recent studies suggest that being even the …

Continue

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.