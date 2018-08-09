Substratum Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002188 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, HitBTC and COSS. Substratum has a total market cap of $54.44 million and $268,888.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015491 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00339752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00194908 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $512.51 or 0.07891593 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Kucoin, Bitbns, COSS, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

