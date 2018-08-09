Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Sturgis Bancorp remained flat at $$20.25 during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.08. Sturgis Bancorp has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $20.50.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

