Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44,751 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Stryker worth $65,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 142.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $133,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $152,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,218.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $166.16 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

