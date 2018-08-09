Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,905,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,819,000 after acquiring an additional 458,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $344,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Stryker by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,599,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $257,451,000 after buying an additional 428,789 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $192,896,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $186,722,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $166.16 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

