Stryker Co. (SYK) is Davis Rea LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 4.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 142.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $133,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $152,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,218.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Stryker from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.90.

Stryker opened at $166.16 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

