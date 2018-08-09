Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK) Plans Dividend of €0.03

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Stock Spirits Group traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08), reaching GBX 205.50 ($2.66), during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 257,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,778. Stock Spirits Group has a 1-year low of GBX 155.50 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 320 ($4.14).

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

STCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits primarily in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello under approximately 45 brand names. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.