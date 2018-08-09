Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 9th (AAPL, ADS, ALV, AM3D, BEI, CBK, COK, DTE, DUE, EOAN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 9th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $214.00 target price by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €230.00 ($267.44) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS)

was given a €240.00 ($279.07) price target by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €200.00 ($232.56) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by analysts at equinet AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €101.00 ($117.44) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.63 ($11.20) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €17.50 ($20.35) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €19.50 ($22.67) price target by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €11.80 ($13.72) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at equinet AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.50 ($12.21) target price by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €25.70 ($29.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €83.00 ($96.51) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was given a $11.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 390 ($5.05) price target by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.80 ($3.26) target price by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $56.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $58.00 price target by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $54.00 price target by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $52.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $65.00 target price by analysts at Morningstar, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $68.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $57.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $42.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $92.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €200.00 ($232.56) target price by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €190.00 ($220.93) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €115.00 ($133.72) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €91.00 ($105.81) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 2,076 ($26.87) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its target price raised by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 142 ($1.84) to GBX 147 ($1.90). Numis Securities Ltd currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €23.50 ($27.33) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €18.30 ($21.28) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €190.00 ($220.93) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $90.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €9.50 ($11.05) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 304 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 309 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

