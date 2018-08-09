Stifel Nicolaus Raises Etsy (ETSY) Price Target to $46.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Etsy to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.41.

Etsy opened at $43.12 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 113.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.12. Etsy has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

