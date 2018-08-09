Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.43% of Stericycle worth $24,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 8.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 45,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 47,593 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 26.2% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stericycle from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.62 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Thomas D. Brown sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $837,117.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patience sold 6,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $418,305.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,897,752.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,375 shares of company stock worth $14,115,445 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

